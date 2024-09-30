Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Nigeria: Governor Fubara asserts independence amid rift with Wike

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Governor Fubara asserts independence amid rift with Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that no individual can control the affairs of the state. The governor made this assertion during a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

This comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders’ forum in Rivers State apologized to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over the recent tension between him and Fubara. The apology was made at an event organized by the Ijaw Peoples Congress to honor Wike, with the PDP elders attributing the conflict to Fubara’s perceived lack of political experience.

Wike, in his response, claimed credit for Fubara’s rise to governorship in the state.

Addressing the congregation at St. Paul Cathedral of the Anglican Communion, Fubara dismissed the need for anyone to apologize on his behalf. He emphasized his independence and commitment to the people of Rivers State, rather than to any individual.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“Nobody can apologize for me. I belong to the school of thought that if I need to stand alone on the side of right, I will stand there. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anyone. If that is the only way to prove loyalty, I will not do it,” Fubara stated.

He further added, “I will stand for what is right for the people of Rivers State. That is my commitment today. Rivers State does not belong to anyone. It is nobody’s enterprise. You have to stand strong.”

Referring to those seeking recognition, Fubara said, “Anyone making noise for recognition is a sign they have lost it. By God’s grace, I don’t need an introduction. I have the name, and I am the one standing here.”

The ongoing rift between Wike and Governor Fubara has polarized the PDP in Rivers State, leading to division among party members and the state house of assembly over control of the political structure.

You Might Also Like

As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria

Libyan legislators reach agreement on central bank leadership amid oil crisis

An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta

Trump, Kamala and the unfolding battle.

“Coup plot” alleged; Presidential Guard commander, 3 others arrested in Benin Republic

Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno
Next Article AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos
BUSINESS

AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno
Zimbabwe’s new currency falls over 40% amid central bank exchange rate adjustments
As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria
South Africa and U.S clash on Israeli killing of Hezbollah leader
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?