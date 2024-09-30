Nigeria: Governor Fubara asserts independence amid rift with Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that no individual can control the affairs of the state. The governor made this assertion during a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

This comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders’ forum in Rivers State apologized to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over the recent tension between him and Fubara. The apology was made at an event organized by the Ijaw Peoples Congress to honor Wike, with the PDP elders attributing the conflict to Fubara’s perceived lack of political experience.

Wike, in his response, claimed credit for Fubara’s rise to governorship in the state.

Addressing the congregation at St. Paul Cathedral of the Anglican Communion, Fubara dismissed the need for anyone to apologize on his behalf. He emphasized his independence and commitment to the people of Rivers State, rather than to any individual.

“Nobody can apologize for me. I belong to the school of thought that if I need to stand alone on the side of right, I will stand there. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anyone. If that is the only way to prove loyalty, I will not do it,” Fubara stated.

He further added, “I will stand for what is right for the people of Rivers State. That is my commitment today. Rivers State does not belong to anyone. It is nobody’s enterprise. You have to stand strong.”

Referring to those seeking recognition, Fubara said, “Anyone making noise for recognition is a sign they have lost it. By God’s grace, I don’t need an introduction. I have the name, and I am the one standing here.”

The ongoing rift between Wike and Governor Fubara has polarized the PDP in Rivers State, leading to division among party members and the state house of assembly over control of the political structure.