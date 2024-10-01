Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Tunisian Presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel sentenced to 12 years in prison

Tunisian Presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel sentenced to 12 years in prison
Tunisian politician Ayachi Zammel, a candidate in the upcoming October 6 presidential election, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to his lawyer, Abdessater Messoudi.

“The court in Tunis sentenced Ayachi Zammel to 12 years in prison in four cases related to voter endorsements,” Messoudi told AFP on Tuesday. Despite the conviction, Zammel “remains a candidate in the election,” Messoudi added.

Zammel, a former lawmaker and leader of a small liberal party, is one of only two candidates approved by Tunisia’s electoral authority, ISIE, to challenge incumbent President Kais Saied. Saied, elected in 2019, is widely considered the frontrunner after consolidating power through a series of controversial moves, including dissolving parliament and establishing a legislature with limited powers.

Ahead of the election, ISIE rejected the candidacies of 14 hopefuls, ultimately presenting a final list of just three contenders: President Saied, former parliamentarian Zouhair Maghzaoui, and businessman Zammel.

On September 18, Zammel’s lawyer had disclosed that his client received a 20-month prison sentence on charges of forging voter endorsements. The latest sentencing now adds significantly to his legal troubles just days before the election.
(AFP)

