Nigeria: Rep orders CCTV footage on Bobrisky’s prison stay

The House of Representatives joint committee, currently investigating the N15 million bribery allegations involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), has instructed the NCS to provide CCTV footage from Bobrisky’s time in custody.

During an investigative hearing held on Monday, representatives from the NCS explained that Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was transferred from the Medium Correctional Centre to the Maximum Correctional Centre in Ikoyi after 10 days. This was revealed by Michael Benson, a Deputy Controller General of the NCS, responsible for the Medium Correctional Centre.

However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation, questioning the NCS on whether it was common practice for inmates to make donations while serving time. The NCS responded negatively, clarifying that such actions were not part of their procedures, according to a report by *Daily Trust*.

Following the testimony, the committee’s chairman, Ginger Onwusibe, directed the NCS to provide the CCTV footage documenting Bobrisky’s transfer from the Medium Correctional Centre to the Maximum Correctional Centre.

The investigation stems from an audio recording that allegedly leaked, suggesting that Bobrisky paid N15 million to the EFCC to have money laundering charges against him dropped, as reported by *SaharaReporters*.

Bobrisky had been sentenced to six months in prison for currency abuse but is alleged not to have served the full term. Representatives from both the EFCC and NCS, along with Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, were present during the hearing, as reported by *Daily Trust*. However, Bobrisky himself was absent from the proceedings.

In response to the bribery claims, the EFCC has launched an internal investigation, while the Minister of Interior has initiated a separate inquiry into allegations that Bobrisky bribed prison officials.

Initially, VeryDarkMan had declined to testify before the committee in Bobrisky’s absence. However, following consultations with his lawyer and intervention from committee members, he eventually agreed to give his testimony.

In his presentation, VeryDarkMan reaffirmed his claims from the previously leaked video recording concerning Bobrisky. He also submitted supporting evidence, including voice recordings, chat messages, and bank transaction details, to the committee to substantiate his allegations.