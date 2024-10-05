Support USAfricaLIVE.com

30 countries confirm participation in BRICS summit

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov held a news briefing on Thursday, October 3, 2024, to discuss the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled to take place in Russia later this month.

According to Ryabkov, 30 delegations have already confirmed their participation. The agenda may also include the consideration of new member countries, with Turkey being among the potential candidates. Turkey officially submitted its application to join the BRICS alliance in September.

Ryabkov further highlighted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could be addressed during the October summit. He stated, “Russia was and remains open to a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict.”

The BRICS group, initially formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, saw South Africa joining in 2010. In recent years, the organization has expanded significantly, now including Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Other nations, such as Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, are also showing interest in joining, with Saudi Arabia expressing consideration and Azerbaijan having formally applied.
(AP)

