AFRICA

Tensions escalate in Kenya over deputy President's impeachment

Tensions escalate in Kenya over deputy President's impeachment

Supporters and critics of Kenya’s Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, clashed on Friday, October 4, 2024, during public forums discussing the impeachment motion against him. The motion, introduced earlier this week by the ruling alliance in parliament, has ignited strong reactions across the country.

Gachagua faces accusations of endorsing anti-government protests in June, as well as alleged involvement in corruption and other misconduct—charges he has vehemently denied.

The impeachment motion was formally presented in parliament on Tuesday, with Kenyans being given until Friday to submit public participation forms in their respective constituencies. Public forums have been organized nationwide to gauge opinions on the matter.

In Nairobi, a forum held at the Bomas of Kenya turned violent when supporters of President William Ruto clashed with Gachagua’s backers. Chaos erupted as chairs were hurled across the auditorium. Among the injured was activist Morara Kebaso, known for his advocacy in exposing stalled government projects. Kebaso stated, “I was injured,” highlighting the growing tension.

A similar incident occurred in Nyandarua County, where those opposing the deputy president were labeled as “traitors” and forcibly removed from the community hall.

The Senate is scheduled to review the impeachment motion next Tuesday, marking the next phase in this highly contentious political saga.
(AP)

Lost your password?