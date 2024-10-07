Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghanaians demand action against illegal mining

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghanaians demand action against illegal mining

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Ghana’s capital, Accra, to demand an end to illegal mining, commonly referred to as “Galamsey.” The widespread protests reflected the growing frustration over the environmental destruction caused by these activities, which continue to devastate natural resources across the country.

Many participants vowed to keep pressuring the government until it takes decisive action to stop illegal mining and its harmful effects on the environment.

“My motivation is to see that illegal mining stops in Ghana. We need to keep taking action, we need to keep going on strikes, we need to keep protesting to catch their attention, because they are acting like they haven’t seen it, but we know they have,” said one protester.

The demonstrations spanned three days, from Thursday to Saturday. Unlike a previous protest in September, organized by the advocacy group Democracy Hub, this latest event proceeded without police interference.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Amidst this growing pressure, the Catholic Church is planning a peaceful protest against illegal mining on Friday, signaling that various sectors of society are rallying to the cause. Meanwhile, the country’s labor unions are preparing for a nationwide strike on Thursday to further push for governmental action.

“This attitude of the government is not surprising because we’ve had some of the members of government say blatantly that they are not stopping now; they are not stopping anytime soon. All it means is that it affirms the stance of the president who went to beg the labor union. The labor union needs to understand that the lives of Ghanaians, including their own, are threatened by this illegal activity,” commented another protester.

In addition to seeking an end to Galamsey, protesters also called for the release of individuals who were arrested during a previous demonstration against illegal mining organized by Democracy Hub.

The growing public outcry continues to highlight the urgent need for concrete measures to combat illegal mining and protect the environment in Ghana.

You Might Also Like

U.S. raises concerns over Congolese cobalt and child labour

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport

Canada revenue agency issue advanced workers benefit payments

Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike

Tunisians vote in Presidential election amid opposition boycott calls

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike
Next Article Canada revenue agency issue advanced workers benefit payments Canada revenue agency issue advanced workers benefit payments
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. raises concerns over Congolese cobalt and child labour
AFRICA

U.S. raises concerns over Congolese cobalt and child labour

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport
Canada revenue agency issue advanced workers benefit payments
Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike
Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?