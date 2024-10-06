Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn-in the newly-elected 23 council chairmen on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The embattled leader cautioned them to avoid the attitude of an “emperor” — a swipe at his estranged political godfather and immediate predecessor ex-Gov. Nyesom Wike. “For the newly sworn-in Chairmen, I want you to see yourselves as servants. Once you see yourself as emperor, that is where the problem begins. Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all because of the power of the fund available to you, that is where you will start seeing crisis.”

Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled WikeFubara told the chairmen in the State to “see this opportunity as a call to service. It is an opportunity for you to bring people together and to deliver to the people of Rivers State. We need development in the 23 local government areas.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Fubara charged them to: “Represent them well. Work for the betterment of your local government. Ensure that you are a servant leader. Open your doors, embrace everyone, and I assure you, that nothing is bigger and greater than that. That is the structure. When you work for the people, when you bring them in, when you help them, there is nothing bigger than that. So, that will be the ingredient of this administration

You Might Also Like

Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday

Protests erupt in Tunisia ahead of election

Tensions escalate in Kenya over deputy President’s impeachment

With neither fanfare nor flourish: for Yakubu Gowon at 90. By Chidi Amuta 

Uche Okwukwu declares bid for Ohanaeze Ndígbo President-General

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday
POLITICS

Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Protests erupt in Tunisia ahead of election
Tensions escalate in Kenya over deputy President’s impeachment
30 countries confirm participation in BRICS summit
With neither fanfare nor flourish: for Yakubu Gowon at 90. By Chidi Amuta 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?