Gov. Fubara warns LG chairmen avoid “emperor” attitude — a swipe at embattled Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn-in the newly-elected 23 council chairmen on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The embattled leader cautioned them to avoid the attitude of an “emperor” — a swipe at his estranged political godfather and immediate predecessor ex-Gov. Nyesom Wike. “For the newly sworn-in Chairmen, I want you to see yourselves as servants. Once you see yourself as emperor, that is where the problem begins. Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all because of the power of the fund available to you, that is where you will start seeing crisis.”

Fubara told the chairmen in the State to “see this opportunity as a call to service. It is an opportunity for you to bring people together and to deliver to the people of Rivers State. We need development in the 23 local government areas.”

Fubara charged them to: “Represent them well. Work for the betterment of your local government. Ensure that you are a servant leader. Open your doors, embrace everyone, and I assure you, that nothing is bigger and greater than that. That is the structure. When you work for the people, when you bring them in, when you help them, there is nothing bigger than that. So, that will be the ingredient of this administration