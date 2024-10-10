Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Cameroon bans discussing President Biya's health, "a matter of national security"

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Cameroon bans discussing President Biya's health, “a matter of national security"

“The head of state is the principal institution of the republic, and discussions on his condition are a matter of national security.”

AFP: Biya, the world’s oldest leader, has not made a public appearance since early September (2024), fuelling a swirl of rumours online that the veteran president’s health is failing.

“The head of state is the principal institution of the republic, and discussions on his condition are a matter of national security,” said the document addressed to regional governors, which was dated October 9 and signed by Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji.

“All discussion in the media on the president’s condition is therefore officially banned.”

The document, which bore a red stamp reading “highly urgent”, added that anyone violating the order would “face the full force of the law”.

It ordered regional governors to create “monitoring cells” charged with tracking content in private media, including social networks.

Biya has been Cameroon’s president for more than 41 years, second in Africa only to 82-year-old Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has held power in Equatorial Guinea for 45 years.

Biya’s last public appearance was at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing last month (September 2024).

He did not take part in the subsequent United Nations General Assembly opening in New York or a summit of French-speaking countries in Paris.

The president’s office issued a statement Tuesday (October 8, 2024) saying Biya was in “excellent health”, condemning rumours to the contrary as “disinformation”.

He “is working and attending to his affairs in Geneva,” said a government spokesman, adding Biya would return to Cameroon “in the coming days”.

Biya’s public appearances have grown sparse in recent years — mainly rare televised speeches, pre-recorded and haltingly delivered, and family photos and videos showing him alongside his influential wife, Chantal. Ref: AFP

By USAfricaLIVE
