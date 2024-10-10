Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict

Deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, has accused Egypt of conducting airstrikes against his forces. In a recorded speech released on Wednesday, Hemedti alleged that Egypt was not only involved in air assaults but also provided training and drones to the Sudanese army, which has recently gained the upper hand in the conflict that has gripped the country for nearly 18 months.

Following Hemedti’s accusations, Egypt’s foreign ministry promptly denied the claims in an official statement.
“While Egypt denies those claims, it calls on the international community to ascertain the evidence that proves the truth of what the RSF militia leader said,” the ministry added.

Egypt, while viewed as aligned with the Sudanese army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has played an active role in international efforts, alongside the United States and Saudi Arabia, to mediate the conflict. Earlier this year, Cairo hosted talks between Sudan’s rival political factions, signaling its commitment to peace initiatives.

In his video message, Hemedti accused Egypt of using U.S.-manufactured bombs in its alleged strikes.
“If the Americans were not in agreement, these bombs would not reach Sudan,” Hemedti claimed, further intensifying the accusations.

The RSF leader also alluded to the presence of foreign mercenaries from Tigray, Eritrea, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine on the ground in Sudan. He reiterated earlier allegations that Iranian forces were participating in the conflict alongside the Sudanese army.

Hemedti’s speech comes at a time when the Sudanese army has made significant advances, particularly in the capital, Khartoum, and the southeastern Sennar state. According to Hemedti, Egyptian airstrikes were responsible for pushing his troops back from the strategically important Jebel Moya area.

In a shift from earlier statements that appeared to support diplomatic resolutions, Hemedti signaled a hardened stance, warning that the conflict could endure far longer than anticipated.
“This war will not end in one or two, three, four years. Some talk about one million soldiers, and soon we will reach one million,” he declared.

The Sudanese conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has displaced nearly 10 million people, exacerbated hunger and famine, and fueled widespread ethnic violence, much of which has been attributed to the RSF.
(Reuters)

