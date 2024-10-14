Nigeria: Super Eagles withdraws from AFCON qualifier after airport ordeal in Libya

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, have withdrawn from their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya, following a protest over being diverted and abandoned for hours at an airport far from the match venue. Team captain William Troost-Ekong announced the decision on Monday, as the players prepared to return home.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to face Libya in the city of Benghazi, where they aimed to secure a spot in the AFCON finals, set to take place in Morocco next year. However, after being stranded for over 16 hours at an airport located 250 kilometers (155 miles) away from Benghazi, the Nigerian players decided they would not proceed with the match.

“As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game,” Troost-Ekong posted on X. “Apparently, our plane is being fueled as we speak, and we should be leaving for Nigeria shortly.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) explained that the team’s charter flight, which was en route to Benghazi, had been unexpectedly diverted to Al Abraq International Airport. No alternative transportation was provided, leaving the players stranded with no clear path to the match venue. The NFF has reached out to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for clarification on the matter, but no official comment has been received.

Africa, We Can Do Better

The Libyan Football Federation has expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that the diversion was not intentional.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional,” the Libyan Football Federation said in a statement. They attributed the disruption to routine air traffic protocols, security checks, or other logistical challenges.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface voiced his frustration on X, stating that he had been stuck at the airport for nearly 13 hours without access to food, WiFi, or a place to rest.

“Africa, we can do better,” Boniface remarked.

It remains unclear what will happen to the points for the match, with the situation likely to be referred to CAF’s Disciplinary Board for a final ruling. In the reverse fixture last Friday, Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 in Uyo, thanks to a late goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, bringing Nigeria’s total to seven points from three games in their qualifying group.

