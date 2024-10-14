USAfrica: Tinubu, Wike must stop meddling in Fubara’s governorship. By Kester Ezuma

Tinubu, Wike must stop meddling in Fubara’s governorship. By Kester Ezuma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

It is troubling to witness the political interference by the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in the affairs of the current Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. Wike’s continued harassment and pressure on Fubara to act in a manner aligned with his personal agenda is both unnecessary and counterproductive for the progress of Rivers State.

The fact that Wike may have paid for Fubara’s registration form under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) does not give him the right to dictate how the state should be run. Governor Fubara was duly elected by the people of Rivers State to serve their interests. His loyalty, as a sitting governor, lies with the citizens of Rivers State, not to an ex-governor who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. Wike needs to focus on his new role and stop undermining the democratic mandate that Fubara holds.

Wike’s overreach goes beyond just Rivers State politics. He has even been reported to be in a feud with Atiku Abubakar over the 2027 presidential elections, attempting to secure a position as the APC’s candidate against President Bola Tinubu. His distraction from this national-level ambition reveals a leader desperate to cling to power and relevance while losing touch with the grassroots support in Rivers State.

The recent local government elections in Rivers, won by Governor Fubara’s newly-formed Action People’s Party (APP), show clearly that Wike has lost his grip on the political dynamics of the state.

Once a politician loses control at the grassroots, it is virtually impossible to excel in higher elections. Wike’s diminishing influence in Rivers has only been made worse by his arrogance and wealth accumulation, which he seems to believe entitles him to disrespect the very people who supported him in the past. While his position as Minister of FCT may have given him prominence, he must remember that it is a temporary role, subject to the President’s discretion. In a heartbeat, he could be removed from that office, and with no stronghold in Rivers, he risks fading into political irrelevance.

Governor Fubara, in contrast, is working hard to build a new political structure that prioritizes the people over loyalty to a former governor.

Fubara’s focus on transformative governance in Rivers State is a breath of fresh air in a political landscape where godfatherism often overshadows public service. Instead of bowing to Wike’s dictates, Fubara is paying allegiance where it belongs: to the people of Rivers State. This is the right approach in any civilized society, where leaders are elected to serve, not to obey the whims of their predecessors.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, political godfatherism continues to plague our governance. This culture, where former leaders attempt to control their successors, shows a fundamental lack of respect for democratic processes.

In other parts of the world, such as the United States, former governors rarely interfere in the affairs of their successors. They step aside graciously and allow the new administration to function independently. Take, for example, former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, who supported his successor, Professor Charles Soludo, but has never demanded loyalty or meddled in the governance of Anambra State. This is the model that Wike should follow, yet instead, he exposes his ignorance by engaging in public spats with Governor Fubara.

The headlines coming out of Rivers State paint a disheartening picture: an ex-governor fighting with a sitting governor over loyalty and intimidation. Such a situation is emblematic of Nigerian politics, where godfatherism and intimidation often overshadow good governance. This toxic culture is unsustainable, and it undermines the integrity of our political institutions. How can we expect progress when the news is filled with stories of political godfathers trying to impose their will on sitting governors?

The absurdity of the situation is further compounded when one considers the role of the President. It is unthinkable in any functioning democracy that a sitting president, especially from a different political party, would summon members of the opposition to dictate how a governor should behave or which ex-governor they should listen to.

President Tinubu has no business mediating the loyalty between Fubara and Wike.

The President’s role, particularly in dealing with governors of other parties, should be confined to critical national issues like disaster management or federal relief efforts; not political intrusions.

It is shameful that Wike has resorted to running to the President for validation, crying like a child who has lost his grip on power.

Wike’s conduct reveals an insecurity that is unbecoming of a man who once held the highest office in Rivers State. He should be ashamed of himself for attempting to interfere in the governance of Rivers, and his actions should serve as a cautionary tale to all godfathers in Nigerian politics.

At the heart of Nigeria’s political dysfunction is the relationship between businessmen and politicians, where businesspeople invest in politicians for a return on investment rather than supporting candidates who will genuinely serve the people. Ex-presidents, ex-governors, ministers, and senators take on the roles of godfathers and kingmakers, molding candidates to serve their interests rather than the public good. This is a dangerous ideology, and it is the reason why Nigeria continues to suffer from poor governance. When candidates are handpicked by investors or godfathers, they are often sworn into secret agreements that bind them to serve these interests at the expense of the people.

Peradventure, Wike’s brand of politics is one of godfatherism and control, not of public service and good governance. This is a dangerous path, and it is a practice that must be eradicated if Nigeria is to achieve meaningful political reform.

The people of Rivers State and indeed, Nigeria deserve leaders who will serve them with integrity, not puppets who take orders from godfathers.

Wike should go low, keep quiet, and focus on his role as FCT Minister. Governor Fubara, on the other hand, must continue to pay loyalty to the people and build a legacy that will outlast any political distractions from his predecessor.

•Dr. Kester Ezuma, a human rights activist based in the United States, is a contributor to USAfricaLive.com