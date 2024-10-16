Beninese activist Kémi Séba arrested in Paris

Prominent Beninese activist Kémi Séba has been arrested by French police in Paris, according to reports. The arrest occurred on Monday while Séba was dining with a colleague at a restaurant in the city.

Séba is widely recognized for his outspoken criticism of France’s influence in West Africa, particularly in former French colonies. However, the reasons for his visit to France remain unclear, and authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the circumstances of his detention.

Advisor to Niger’s Military Leader

Recently, Séba was appointed as an advisor to Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized power in a coup in July 2023, overthrowing then-President Mohamed Bazoum. Since Tiani’s takeover, Niger has significantly shifted its foreign policy, severing ties with several Western nations and requesting the departure of French, American, and German troops stationed in the country.

Séba’s arrest reportedly came after he entered France using a Nigerien diplomatic passport, a move that attracted the attention of local authorities and led to his apprehension.

Leader of Anti-French Protests

Kémi Séba is the founder of Urgences Panafricanistes, a pan-Africanist organization, and has been at the forefront of protests against French influence in Africa. He gained widespread attention after burning a CFA franc note, denouncing the currency—used in many West African nations—as a symbol of colonial exploitation.

Previously a French citizen, Séba renounced his French nationality last year, and his citizenship was officially revoked soon after. His activism, particularly his anti-French rhetoric, has garnered significant support among younger populations across West Africa.

Despite his arrest, Séba continues to be a vocal figure in the ongoing discourse surrounding neo-colonialism and Western influence in the region.