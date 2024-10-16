Peter Obi criticizes national grid collapse, calls for urgent power sector reforms

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has condemned the recent collapse of Nigeria’s national grid, citing it as a stark reminder of the country’s fragile power infrastructure.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Obi referred to the grid failure as a “national shame” and a clear indication of the government’s inability to address the nation’s power challenges.

“For the umpteenth time, the national grid has collapsed, plunging a huge part of the nation into darkness and exposing the fragility of Nigeria’s power infrastructure,” Obi stated.

“This recurring disaster is a national shame and a glaring testament to the failure of leadership and policy implementation at the highest levels.”

Obi questioned how long Nigerians must continue to endure a system that fails to deliver one of the most essential services for a productive society.

“This latest power grid collapse is emblematic of a leadership and government that have consistently failed to prioritize the welfare and economic well-being of the people,” he added.

Obi further emphasized the critical role of electricity in driving economic growth, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which he identified as the “engine of job creation” and a key contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Comparisons with Other African Economies

Drawing comparisons with other African nations, Obi noted that countries with smaller populations, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria, generate significantly more electricity than Nigeria.

“Today, we are the fourth largest economy in Africa, having fallen from the number one position due to leadership failure over the years, including the persistent power crisis,” he said.

Obi elaborated on the disparity:

“South Africa, now the largest economy in Africa with a GDP of about $400 billion and 30% of our population, generates and distributes over 40,000 megawatts of electricity.

“Egypt, the second-largest economy, with a GDP of approximately $350 billion and half of our population, generates and distributes over 40,000 megawatts.

“Algeria, the third-largest economy, with about $300 billion GDP and 20% of our population, generates and distributes over 50,000 megawatts.

“Nigeria, with less GDP but a larger population than the three countries combined, generates and distributes less than 10,000 megawatts, and even that is plagued by frequent collapses.”

Obi asserted that the disparity in power generation between Nigeria and these nations highlights the deep-rooted governance failures that continue to impede the country’s development.

Call for Reform

He called for urgent, comprehensive reforms in the power sector, insisting that Nigerians deserve a government that prioritizes measurable development and progress.

“Nigerians deserve a leadership that not only acknowledges these issues but works tirelessly to resolve them,” he concluded.

The national grid collapsed for the seventh time this year on Tuesday, leading to a nationwide blackout. This latest failure came just 24 hours after a previous grid collapse on October 14. Earlier collapses were recorded on February 4, March 28, April 15, July 6, and August 5, further highlighting the ongoing crisis in Nigeria’s power sector.