AFRICA

CNG tank explosion raises concerns

CNG tank explosion raises concerns

A CNG tank explosion at a NIPCO station in Aduwawa, Benin City, Edo State, has left several people injured and raised serious concerns about safety standards at compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations.

Although no fatalities were reported, the incident has triggered public anxiety. Viral footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday captured the aftermath of the explosion, showing a station wagon with its entire rear section destroyed and shrapnel scattered across the area.

Several other vehicles in close proximity to the explosion sustained damage, with visible dents from the force of the blast. According to reports, the explosion occurred while the station wagon’s CNG cylinder was being refueled.

The video also depicted several injured individuals, and the person recording noted that one victim, who appeared to have sustained a severe leg injury, had been rushed to the hospital. Bloodstains from the injured were visible at the scene.

In the footage, the ruptured CNG cylinder from the exploded vehicle is shown, with a significant portion torn away. Eyewitnesses in the video speculated that the cylinder may have been locally fabricated by a welder, raising concerns about its quality and safety.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks of improper handling and maintenance of CNG equipment, underscoring the need for stringent safety protocols at refueling stations.

PCNGI Responds to the Explosion

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has issued an official statement in response to the explosion at the NIPCO CNG station in Benin City on October 16, 2024. Through its X account, PCNGI expressed concern over the event and extended sympathies to the injured while confirming that no lives were lost.

The PCNGI statement emphasized the importance of safe handling of all hydrocarbons, revealing that an initial investigation showed the cylinder involved in the explosion was improperly welded and modified, making it unsafe for CNG use.

Authorities, including the police, regulatory bodies, and NIPCO management, are actively investigating the incident, with PCNGI coordinating efforts. The statement also highlighted the necessity of the upcoming Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System, which aims to ensure that CNG remains a safe and clean alternative fuel source. PCNGI urged stakeholders to adhere strictly to safety standards and use only accredited conversion centers for CNG installations.

Public Safety and CNG Adoption

Since the federal government promoted compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to petrol and diesel, safety concerns have surfaced. However, CNG experts insist that, when done properly, CNG conversions can be safe and reliable.

CNG conversion specialists at PCNGI-approved centers in Lagos emphasize that certified CNG cylinders are made from reinforced materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, making them more robust than traditional fuel tanks. Additionally, CNG’s physical properties, such as being lighter than air, allow it to disperse quickly in case of a leak, reducing the risk of explosive gas accumulation.

CNG systems are equipped with various safety mechanisms, including pressure release valves and automatic shut-off sensors, which help mitigate risks during refueling by managing pressure levels and potential leaks.

While there is a recognized risk of pressure-related explosions—since CNG is compressed at 2900 psi (200 bar)—experts note that these risks are minimized through proper safety features and maintenance. Pressure release valves are specifically designed to release excess pressure during refueling to prevent explosions.

CNG kits also come equipped with pressure gauges that allow vehicle owners to continuously monitor pressure levels, adding another layer of security.

In light of recent incidents, experts emphasize the critical need for regular maintenance and adherence to rigorous safety protocols to ensure that CNG systems remain safe for public use. This ongoing discussion aims to inform the public and promote best practices in the use of compressed natural gas for transportation in Nigeria.

 

