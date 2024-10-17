Embattled Kenya’s Deputy President hospitalized ahead of impeachment

Kenya’s Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, was unable to attend his scheduled impeachment hearing on Thursday due to a serious illness requiring hospitalization, according to his legal representative.

Gachagua had been slated to appear before the Senate to respond to 11 charges leveled against him. However, his lawyer, Paul Muite, informed the Senate that Gachagua was too unwell to attend the proceedings.

The impeachment process began last week when the National Assembly voted to impeach Gachagua, a key figure in President William Ruto’s successful election campaign two years ago. Recently, Gachagua has faced criticism from Ruto’s political allies, who have accused him of disloyalty and making controversial public statements.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi temporarily suspended the hearing, allowing Gachagua until 5:00 PM local time to make an appearance. Gachagua has previously dismissed the impeachment as a politically motivated attack based on falsehoods.

President William Ruto, who has experienced tensions with his deputy in recent months, has not yet made any public remarks about the situation. Political analysts warn that Gachagua’s removal from office could spark public outrage and lead to calls for similar action against the president.

Many Kenyans believe the impeachment is politically driven, distracting from pressing national issues such as the violent anti-tax protests that occurred in June and July. These protests highlighted growing dissatisfaction with the government.

The charges against Gachagua include allegations that he incited ethnic tensions and acquired properties valued at over $40 million since assuming office, despite his net worth being approximately $6 million prior to becoming deputy president. Gachagua’s defense team has argued that the allegations lack credible evidence.

If two-thirds of the Senate vote in favor of his removal, Gachagua would become the first Kenyan president or deputy president to be ousted under the 2010 constitution.