Election dispute sparks unrest across Mozambique

Mozambique remains on edge following a highly contentious presidential election, with supporters of opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane staging rallies to contest the official results, which declared victory for ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo.

Protests erupted immediately after the National Election Commission announced Chapo as the winner, with Mondlane finishing in second place with just over 20% of the vote. Demonstrators have blocked roads and set tires ablaze in several areas, prompting police to disperse crowds with tear gas.

Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, maintains that he won the election and has accused both the election authorities and the ruling FRELIMO party of widespread fraud and manipulation.

Tensions were already high even before the election commission’s announcement, as two of Mondlane’s close associates in the opposition were killed, adding to the volatility.

In the ongoing unrest, dozens have sustained injuries, and hundreds of protesters have been detained by authorities.