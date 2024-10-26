Ethiopia and Malaysia strengthen ties through expanded cooperation

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday as he continued his two-day visit to Malaysia. The meeting, which took place in Putrajaya, concluded with a commitment from both leaders to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including agriculture, industry, and trade.

Standing beside Anwar, Abiy highlighted the promising opportunities for cooperation between Ethiopia and Malaysia. “There are plenty of opportunities from both sides,” he remarked. “The discussion was very fruitful towards enhancing our cooperation in all sectors.”

Anwar also extended his gratitude to Abiy for supporting Malaysia’s recent bid to join the BRICS bloc, which recently held a summit in Russia. Originally established in 2009, BRICS included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa but has since expanded to incorporate Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

With official applications from Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia, and growing interest from other nations, Malaysia was recognized as a “partner country” within the alliance, marking a significant step in its involvement with BRICS.

