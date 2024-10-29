UN Chief appeals for civilian protection in Sudan amid rising violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, October 28, 2024, called on the Security Council to support efforts to protect civilians caught in Sudan’s ongoing conflict. However, he cautioned that conditions are not suitable for deploying a U.N. peacekeeping force at this time.

“The people of Sudan are living through a nightmare of violence — with thousands of civilians killed, and countless others facing unspeakable atrocities, including widespread rape and sexual assaults,” Guterres told the 15-member council.

Sudan has been embroiled in brutal warfare since April 2023, stemming from a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a planned transition to civilian rule. The conflict has now triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis, with millions of Sudanese uprooted from their homes. “Sudan is, once again, rapidly becoming a nightmare of mass ethnic violence,” Guterres said, drawing a parallel with Sudan’s Darfur crisis two decades ago, which led to the International Criminal Court charging former Sudanese leaders with genocide and crimes against humanity.

Ethnically motivated violence has surged throughout Sudan, with incidents predominantly attributed to the RSF. Activists reported that on Friday, at least 124 people were killed in a village in El Gezira State — marking one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began. The RSF has denied targeting civilians, attributing violence to rogue elements.

Guterres recognized calls by Sudanese citizens and human rights advocates for urgent protective measures, including the possible deployment of an impartial force. These demands, he noted, reflect “the gravity and urgency of the situation.” “At present, the conditions do not exist for the successful deployment of a United Nations force to protect civilians in Sudan,” Guterres explained, while adding that he remains open to exploring other options to mitigate violence and ensure civilian safety. “This may require new approaches that are adapted to the challenging circumstances of the conflict,” he said.

Aid Access and Humanitarian Crisis

According to the United Nations, nearly 25 million people — half of Sudan’s population — now require humanitarian aid, with famine sweeping through displacement camps and around 11 million people having fled their homes. Of those, nearly three million have sought refuge outside Sudan’s borders.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that access issues, not only funding shortages, are worsening the crisis. “Millions are going hungry because of access,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council. She expressed Washington’s concern that instead of facilitating relief efforts, Sudanese authorities “continue to undermine, intimidate, and target humanitarian officials.” She urged Sudan’s leadership to streamline and expand humanitarian access, including extending authorization for the Adre border crossing with Chad, opening additional routes for aid, and allowing airport access for relief operations.

Sudan’s U.N. Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed affirmed his government’s commitment to facilitating aid throughout the country, including in RSF-controlled regions. He noted that 10 border crossings and seven airports have been opened to support aid deliveries. However, he also voiced security concerns, alleging that the Adre border crossing has been misused to smuggle weapons and militants into Sudan. “There are 30 trucks that went through the Adre border crossing loaded with advanced weaponry and ammunition, and this led to serious escalation in al-Fashir and in other places,” Mohamed stated. He also claimed that “thousands of mercenaries from Africa and the Sahel entered the country through Adre,” posing a national security threat.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia supported Sudan’s stance, arguing that decisions regarding the Adre crossing rest with the Sudanese government. He warned against pressuring Sudan to maintain open borders, stating, “We’re categorically opposed to the politicization of humanitarian assistance. We believe that any humanitarian assistance should be conducted and delivered solely with the central authorities in the loop.”

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan continues to escalate, with millions facing severe hardships as violence persists and aid access remains a critical challenge.