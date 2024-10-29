Escalating costs of going to school and overhauling education. By Ndubuisi Anaenugwu

I have always campaigned against ‘grab certificate education’ or ‘copy and paste education.’

I believe that education in Africa and elsewhere should focus on addressing our several challenges, namely in medical and health care, food, housing, construction, sports, environment, rural and urban planning, exploration, digital skills etc.

Life is becoming tougher for households.

A student told me (in October 2024) that the least cost of food in her campus is N1500 per plate, meaning that in a day, she spends N4500 in feeding.

In a week, she spends N31,500 and N126,000 in a month and N378,000 per semester just for feeding alone . How many parents can afford this!

Note that the cost of school fees, books , transport, medication, toiletries, water , miscellaneous have not been added . At the end of 4 years or more academic program, the student graduate with a ”useless” certificate that cannot add any value to the job market. Note that some courses actually add value.

To spend millions of money in a place where the university is reading 19th century curriculum in the emerging world of AI. It is a waste of time.

I sympathize with both parents and students, they are in a trap of bad governance, lack of visionary leadership among our political leaders whose children are in Oxford, Harvard and other international universities facing global competition.

I have advised Governors to establish modern mechanic workshops, modern farms in secondary schools where these secondary school students will be trained on entrepreneurial skills from where they will start working and earning money.

University education is not for everybody. The NYSC should be scrapped and be replaced with military training after secondary education.

In several ways, the NYSC certificate has, therefore, made university education compulsory.

Lets think!

My advice to parents and students is to go for courses that will address our local challenges. Look around you , identify a problem ,work towards proferring solution through your academic work , you will make money and secure your future.

I am a thinker for tomorrow!

(GGM Ambassador)