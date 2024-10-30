Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Kenya’s supreme court reinstates 2023 finance law

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenya’s supreme court reinstates 2023 finance law

Kenya’s Supreme Court has overturned an Appeals Court decision that previously invalidated the 2023 Finance Law, marking a significant legal victory for President William Ruto’s government. This ruling allows the administration to continue its tax collection efforts, which had been underpinned by the 2023 Finance Law following the withdrawal of this year’s finance bill in response to extensive public protests.

The Supreme Court stated, “We hereby set aside the Court of Appeal’s finding declaring the entire Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional.”

The 2023 Finance Law introduced a range of tax measures, including higher fuel taxes, a housing levy, and increased top-tier income tax rates, which met with strong opposition and fueled protests led by opposition leaders. The unrest in June and July led to over 60 fatalities, heightening public outcry and prompting Ruto to withdraw the current year’s bill temporarily. He maintains that the tax measures are essential for funding development initiatives and managing Kenya’s rising debt.

With Kenya’s adherence to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) guidelines, the IMF’s executive board is scheduled to review the next funding tranche on Wednesday, following Kenya’s compliance with these requirements.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Ghana presidential candidate Akua Donkor passes away weeks before election

Libya challenges sanctions over cancelled match against Nigeria

Residents of Botswana head to poll as Masisi seeks second term

Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye

Norway seeks global talent to fill Skill shortages across key industries

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Norway seeks global talent to fill Skill shortages across key industries Norway seeks global talent to fill Skill shortages across key industries
Next Article Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ghana presidential candidate Akua Donkor passes away weeks before election
LIVING

Ghana presidential candidate Akua Donkor passes away weeks before election

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Libya challenges sanctions over cancelled match against Nigeria
Residents of Botswana head to poll as Masisi seeks second term
Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye
Norway seeks global talent to fill Skill shortages across key industries
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?