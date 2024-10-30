Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye

Senegal’s parliamentary election: A test of power for President Faye

With vibrant fireworks, high-energy rallies, and cross-country caravans, political parties in Senegal are actively engaging voters ahead of a critical parliamentary election. The results will determine the extent of influence President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will have to advance his legislative agenda.

Following his landslide victory in April, Faye has faced mounting pressure to deliver on his campaign promises to combat corruption and improve economic conditions. These commitments formed the backbone of his campaign and garnered him significant popular support. However, in recent months, Faye has voiced frustration with opposition-led lawmakers, accusing them of obstructing constructive discussions on vital issues like the national budget. Last month, he dissolved the national assembly, setting the stage for the upcoming legislative election on November 17.

Campaigning officially commenced on Sunday, with Faye’s Pastef party striving for a majority to solidify his political mandate. Meanwhile, a formidable coalition has formed among influential former presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade, whose parties seek to counterbalance Pastef’s rising influence.

“This election has symbolic significance,” remarked political analyst Mamadou Seck. “The critical challenge today is for Diomaye Faye to understand whether the people who elected him with 54% still support his programme.”

Earlier this month, the government launched an ambitious 25-year development plan, which Faye assured would stimulate local industries, diversify the economy, and generate essential jobs for Senegal’s rapidly growing population.

The primary challenge facing Pastef in this race is the alliance between Sall’s Alliance for the Republic (APR) and Wade’s Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), which collectively held 106 of the 165 seats in the outgoing assembly.

“This is the first time Pastef has chosen to run independently, without a coalition,” noted Seck, highlighting that the party has also enlisted former allies of Sall to strengthen its position.

