Chuck Abuadinma, improving diversity equity in healthcare

USAfricaLive.com PROFILE:

Chuck Abuadinma is the Executive Director of Action Healthcare Service in Baltimore, Maryland.

For many who know him, he is a very determined entrepreneur, humanitarian, wellness ambassador and philanthropist.

He describes himself as “someone who exhibits openness to people, culture, and customs. He’s known to analyze, develop thoughtful opinions on a variety of issues.

He’s been a career educator for the past 20 years.

His heritage is from Anambra State of Nigeria.

He notes that he has studied in the “fields of economics, conflict resolution, mental health, and entrepreneurship. My academic foundation was laid with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Southern University, and a master’s degree from Salisbury University, where I began to explore the intricate dynamics of economic systems and their societal impacts.”

He adds that “his drive to foster peace and resolve conflicts steered him toward earning a master’s degree in Conflict Resolution, enhancing his proficiency in diplomacy, negotiation, arbitration, conciliation, and mediation.”

Chuck makes the point that he is “mentally focused by maximizing his ability to perform well beyond expectation and refuses to make excuses, even when he wants to as he believes that perseverance is the secret of success.”

He says that thirst for knowledge and commitment to peacebuilding propelled him to pursue an Advanced Graduate Certificate in Peace Studies. He says that “this journey continues as a PhD student in Conflict Resolution and Mediation, at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

I hold an honorary doctorate from TIUA University, in Atlanta. I was recently honored with the President Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Chuck adds he is currently working on becoming a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC).

He informed USAfricaLive.com that he does not define himself by how many roadblocks or disappointments which have appeared on his path but by the courage to forge new roads. Hence, he is a mentor, an advocate for peace, a father, and an inspiration to many.

Chuck Abuadinma lives in Maryland, in the United States of America and is a local volunteer of the Thread, a non-profit organization.