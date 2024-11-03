Why are some Nigerians supporting Trump, a convicted felon? By Chima O. Dike

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

•Dr. Chima O. Dike, a management and business capacity-building consultant, contributes commentaries to USAfricaonline.com.

I read the commentary, titled “Why I Voted for Kamala, America and Africa” By Chido Nwangwu, Publisher of USAfricaonline.com Like him, I voted early for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket and as a fellow Texan, I voted for Democratic Party candidate Collin Allred for the Senate. Numerous issues drove my choices because I am not a single-issue voter.

I was genuinely worried about American democracy being on the chopping block. The allure of the U.S. brand of democracy drove many of us to this land of opportunities. I am convinced that Trump will, undoubtedly, destroy American democracy and pull the country from NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, established in 1949) to satisfy his buddy Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Like millions of other men and women who swore an oath of allegiance to the U.S Constitution, I strongly believe in the freedoms enshrined in that document and the principles of separation of Church from State.

On social issues, I sincerely worry about the implications of Dobbs v. Jackson, which killed the rights given to Americans in Roe v. Wade. You and I know what that means.

I am a tax-paying American with many grandchildren in school. I worry about gun control and the frequent occurrence of school shootings in America. Schools are not safe because folks like Trump and the NRA support individuals owning assault weapons without guardrails like background checks.

Many of us are retired and worry about the fate of social security (pension) which Trump wants to do away with. We all paid into social security and believe when we retire, that our hard-earned money will still be there since Trump has a different idea of what to do with it.

Trump promised to do away with Medicare and also the Affordable Healthcare Act (Obamacare). Nearly 30 million Americans would lose health insurance (mostly Blacks and poor Americans) if Trump kills Obamacare as he has threatened.

Just like you wrote in your well-researched piece, “Mr. Trump, We’re Not Going Back there!”

Black folks go to bed and remember the fight for Civil Rights that Black people engaged in and won in the 1960s. When Trump says “Make America Great Again”, he means returning America to the slavery era. He suggested that Abraham Lincoln could have negotiated with the southern states to keep some aspects of the slavery institution.

Please, my fellow Nigerians who live in Nigeria, Canada, or the U.K., I don’t see your issues for supporting a convicted felon and known fascist to win the U.S. elections. It is only those wearing the shoes know where it pinches.