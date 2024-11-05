Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Chad considers withdrawal from regional task force after deadly Boko Haram attack

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Chad considers withdrawal from regional task force after deadly Boko Haram attack

Following the loss of 40 soldiers in a recent Boko Haram attack, Chadian President Mahamat Idris Deby has threatened to withdraw Chad’s troops from the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

During a week-long visit to troops in the operational theater, President Deby expressed frustration over a lack of coordination among MNJTF forces, which, he argued, enables periodic terrorist strikes. Deby suggested that the ongoing conflict was being prolonged unnecessarily, hinting that Chad may consider disengaging its military forces from the joint campaign.

The MNJTF is a coalition comprising troops from Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Benin, and Chad, collectively aimed at combating the Boko Haram insurgency and other terrorist threats in the region.

The deadly attack occurred on October 27, when Boko Haram militants launched an assault on the Chadian army, killing 40 soldiers in an overnight raid near the Nigerian border, as confirmed by both government and local sources.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“A garrison housing more than 200 soldiers was targeted by members of Boko Haram late on Sunday,” a local source reported.

A statement from the presidency further detailed that the attack occurred near Ngouboua, in western Chad, “tragically leaving about 40 people dead.”

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke

Equatorial Guinea financial chief suspended and arrested amid scandal

Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition

TotalEnergies advances major oil exploration in Namibia’s orange Basin

Morocco reaffirms stance against Algerian partition proposal for Western Sahara

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article TotalEnergies advances major oil exploration in Namibia's orange Basin TotalEnergies advances major oil exploration in Namibia’s orange Basin
Next Article Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Equatorial Guinea financial chief suspended and arrested amid scandal
Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition
TotalEnergies advances major oil exploration in Namibia’s orange Basin
Morocco reaffirms stance against Algerian partition proposal for Western Sahara
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?