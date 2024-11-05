Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition

Today’s rally (November 5, 2024), calls on patriotic Namibians to reaffirm their support for the Swapo party and its presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in the upcoming elections. Known not only as a political organization but also as a liberation movement, Swapo historically led the armed struggle against the apartheid-colonial regime in South Africa.

“For generations, Namibians have cast their votes for Swapo to bring economic independence and prosperity,” the rally emphasized. Now, at the party’s helm is Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, poised to make history as Namibia’s first woman president. As vice president, she represents an enduring commitment to Swapo’s ideals, having distinguished herself as a seasoned diplomat and a resolute freedom fighter.

Every five years, Namibians choose the political party they believe can best lead them forward economically. Swapo’s current manifesto, introduced on September 14, outlines an economic path aimed at prosperity but also highlights the challenges of implementing it amid Namibia’s politically and economically complex landscape. “When discussing economic development in Namibia and South Africa, we cannot ignore the influence of our white compatriots who control 90% of the economy,” a party representative said.

This economic imbalance, the representative argued, creates a group too influential to disregard. Whether their influence fosters or hinders progress is significant, as Namibia’s overall wealth pales by comparison.

Recently, Republican Party (RP) President Henk Mudge claimed that apartheid’s end was due to his father, Dirk Mudge, rather than Swapo, a statement deemed “false and irrelevant.” The Swapo rally also criticized the RP for its apparent lack of action on Article 23 (2) of the Namibian Constitution, which mandates legislative support to advance those who suffered under apartheid. Allegedly, Mudge and the RP are instead focused on regaining political power, aiming to prevent Swapo from securing a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The RP, reportedly lacking broad electoral support, has formed alliances with other parties to secure the indigenous vote and oppose Swapo’s leadership. Some of these parties, Swapo claims, were either created or influenced by RP’s network to weaken Swapo’s influence.

Swapo’s pursuit of a two-thirds majority, party leaders argued, is to revise laws hindering equitable economic development and to implement policies focused on economic justice. “The two main players here,” stated the rally speaker, “are those representing control over national resources, the RP, and those advocating fair resource distribution, Swapo. Other parties are merely sideshows.”

Highlighting challenges facing aspiring professionals, Swapo noted issues with professional regulatory bodies, alleging bias in certification processes against certain individuals. “Many young graduates struggle with registration,” the representative said, referencing previous challenges faced by Panduleni Itula and other professionals. The rally argued that these professional bodies appear to serve Republican Party interests.

Swapo further criticized the Republican Party’s stance in business and environmental sectors, referencing the ongoing legal dispute involving Ottilie Ndimulunde’s mining concession. Conservative groups and Ultimate Safaris have opposed her development efforts, citing environmental concerns. Swapo claims the RP uses similar tactics to block initiatives aimed at empowering black businesspeople.

“Environmental sustainability is often weaponized as a tool to block economic opportunities,” said the spokesperson, noting that Swapo-backed projects, such as the Baynes Hydropower Project, have also faced opposition. “Although positioned as an environmentally friendly endeavor, it was hindered by lobbying that claimed cultural concerns, primarily from opposition parties.”

Swapo’s government, in response, has taken steps to reform economic systems, including through the Agricultural (Commercial) Land Reform Act of 1995, the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act of 1998, and ongoing efforts to enact the National Equitable Economic Empowerment Bill. This latter bill seeks to reduce income disparities, though it has faced criticism from some who label it “apartheid in reverse.”

Since independence in 1990, Namibia has made significant progress in poverty reduction, according to the 2024 World Bank Country Report. The poverty rate declined from 63% to 28.7% in 2010 and further to 17.4% by 2016, though challenges remain due to the global economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these advances, the World Bank noted that the black majority still faces substantial barriers to full economic participation.

The Swapo rally urged citizens to support the party’s efforts toward a more inclusive economy. “As outlined in the Harambee Prosperity Plan, we need all Namibians, regardless of race, to pull in the same direction,” said the representative, echoing the vision of former president Hage Geingob.

Encouraging self-organization, Swapo leaders highlighted the importance of groups like the Black Business Leadership Network of Namibia and the Namibia Local Businesses Association, advocating for the establishment of professional bodies, employment initiatives, and media outlets that could strengthen the black business community.

Swapo also addressed the role of opposition parties in Namibian politics, particularly their alleged alignment with RP interests. Swapo argued that the so-called opposition parties lack economic influence, while the true competition lies between those with economic power and those advocating for fairer wealth distribution. The party called for an informed vote: “In the upcoming election, each voter must decide if they wish to maintain a system where a small group controls 90% of resources or support Swapo’s vision for economic empowerment.”

Closing the rally, Swapo reiterated its confidence in securing victory in the upcoming elections, citing its current standing with a two-thirds majority in the National Council, which it hopes to extend to the National Assembly. In the 2019 National Assembly elections, Swapo narrowly missed this two-thirds majority by only 0.5%.

“Let’s go out there and do the right thing,” urged Peter Vilho, addressing the crowd at Katutura East’s mini-rally on November 2.