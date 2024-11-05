Equatorial Guinea financial chief suspended and arrested amid scandal

Baltasar Engonga, the suspended Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) in Equatorial Guinea, has been arrested following a scandal that has captivated the country. Engonga, also known by his nickname “Bello,” is under investigation after the discovery of over 460 sexually explicit videos, a revelation that has sparked public outrage across Equatorial Guinea and severely damaged his professional reputation.

The investigation into Engonga’s actions originally began as part of a corruption-related probe. Reports indicate that these explicit videos, allegedly involving numerous influential individuals and their spouses, were uncovered during this inquiry. Some of the women involved reportedly include the wives of ministers, the president’s sister, the daughter of the police chief, the attorney general’s wife, and other notable figures. Furthermore, reports allege that Engonga engaged in affairs with close family members, including his brother’s wife, his uncle’s pregnant wife, and even his cousin, deepening the scandal’s impact.

In response to these revelations, the government of Equatorial Guinea has suspended all officials implicated in the scandal. This response underscores the government’s intent to uphold public trust amid mounting concerns about corruption and ethical misconduct.

Background and Career:

Engonga’s educational foundation is in economics, which he studied at the University of Malabo. He began his professional journey in the mining sector as an accountant before moving to GEPROYECTOS, a presidential agency that oversees and monitors national projects. His experience in project oversight and financial management eventually led to his appointment as head of ANIF, where he was responsible for conducting financial investigations.

Engonga is also connected to influential political circles within Equatorial Guinea. His father, Baltasar Edjo’o Engongo, previously served as the nation’s Minister of Finance and currently holds a significant role as President of the Commission of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC). Engonga, a married man and father of six, has seen his family life and professional image devastated by these developments.

Impact of the Scandal:

The videos retrieved from the investigation are expected to be central to both the ongoing inquiry and potential legal actions against Engonga. Tragically, one of the women involved in the scandal has reportedly taken her own life after seeing the videos circulate online, adding a deeply distressing dimension to the case.

The scandal has already led to widespread suspensions and disciplinary actions within government ranks as authorities work to address both the corruption concerns and the personal misconduct that have surfaced. This case continues to unfold, shedding light on significant ethical and legal challenges within the country’s leadership.