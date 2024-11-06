Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency

POLITICS
USAfricaLIVE
Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency

Donald Trump’s win in Pennsylvania has brought him within three electoral votes of securing the presidency. Early on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, he addressed supporters at the Republican Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I want to thank you all very much; we have thousands of friends in this incredible movement,” Trump said. “This is a movement like nobody has ever seen before, and it is, frankly, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like this in this country, and it’s reaching a new level of importance because we are going to help our country heal.

“Our country needs help, very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything,” he continued. “We made history tonight for a reason, and that reason is just this. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it’s clear that we’ve achieved something truly extraordinary.”

He went on to express gratitude to the American people, saying, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th and 45th president.

“To every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family, and for your future. Every single day, I will fight with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.

“This will truly be the golden age of America,” Trump added. “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was markedly different in Washington, where Democratic supporters awaited their candidate. A top aide for Kamala Harris eventually informed the crowd that she would not be making a public statement.

The U.S. news agency Associated Press continues to monitor vote counts from key Democratic strongholds, including Wayne County in Michigan and Milwaukee County in Wisconsin. Both states remain in play as the final vote updates are awaited, leaving the outcome too close to call.

