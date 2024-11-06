Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album ‘Live, Breathe, Fight'”

Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album 'Live, Breathe, Fight'"

Gospel music legend Tamela Mann recently shared the inspiration behind her new album, “Live, Breathe, Fight,” expressing her hope that the music provides comfort and strength to listeners facing difficult times.

“My prayer and hope is that people really take something from it and find joy and inspiration to live, breathe, and fight. That’s the message of the title,” Mann explained. “Even when life feels chaotic or tough, we still have to keep going and not give in to the moment. We need to live through it to reach the next point,” she said.

A highlight of the album is the chart-topping single “Working for Me,” which became Mann’s record-breaking 11th song to reach number one on Billboard’s gospel airplay chart.

The 58-year-old, who began her solo career in 2005 with the album “Gotta Be Mine,” emphasized that her lyrics carry just as much weight as the music.

“I need the words to be clear—the lyrics should make the message in each song unmistakable,” she stated. “One of the tracks, ‘Lord I Trust You,’ makes the message plain: ‘Lord, I trust you.’ There’s no ambiguity. You deserve to win, and you don’t have to wonder about it,” Mann highlighted.

Reflecting on the rise in gospel music sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mann offered her perspective on this trend. “When the pandemic hit, everyone seemed to turn to gospel music. People felt, ‘Oh my God, is the world ending? What’s happening?’ With so many lives lost, it was a scary time,” she recalled. “But I believe we need God not only when times are hard but also when they’re good.”

“Live, Breathe, Fight” is available now, and Mann isn’t slowing down. She will appear in Tyler Perry’s upcoming film, “Madea’s Destination,” set for release next year.

