Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions

Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi called for an immediate halt to protests over recent election results, warning that ongoing unrest could lead to “destroying the country” and its infrastructure.

In response to the protests, Mozambique’s Defense Minister indicated that the military might be deployed if necessary to restore order.

Medical associations report that more than a dozen people have been killed and several dozen injured during clashes in recent days. The capital city, Maputo, saw large crowds take to the streets on Tuesday, denouncing alleged police violence.

Police have responded to the demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire, actions that the country’s Interior Minister defended as essential to maintaining public order after some protests turned violent.

The tensions stem from Mozambique’s October 9 election results, in which the electoral commission announced a victory for the ruling Frelimo party, extending its 49-year hold on power. Opposition leaders and international observers, however, have claimed that the election was marred by irregularities and alleged fraud.

The electoral commission has not commented on the allegations. In response, the opposition party Podemos has filed an appeal with the constitutional council, contesting the election results.

