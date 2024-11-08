USAfrica: Immigration, Trump Presidency and America’s Identity. By Uche Obasi

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Obasi, a telecommunications engineer, is a contributing analyst for USAfricaLive.com

I read with interest the USAfricaLive.com commentary, titled, “Trump’s threat of mass deportation of immigrants”, by Chido Nwangwu. Let me elaborate on some of the points he highlighted, regarding incoming President Donald Trump’s flawed pronouncements and policies on immigration — especially his threat of mass deportation of “illegal immigrants”.

1. Immigration Is integral to America’s Identity and success

One of the fundamental flaws in Trump’s anti-immigration agenda is his failure to acknowledge that immigration is integral to the United States’ identity and prosperity. America’s power, innovation, and influence have been bolstered for centuries by the contributions of recent immigrants.

From the earliest waves of European settlers to the more recent influx of immigrants from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and beyond, newcomers have continually enriched the nation’s social, cultural, and economic life. Trump’s policies overlook this reality, presenting immigration as a threat rather than a vital source of renewal and growth.

Many of the most successful American companies—Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon—owe much of their success to immigrant talent. The H-1B visa program, which Trump sought to restrict, has enabled technology companies to attract the best and brightest from around the world, fueling innovation and keeping America at the cutting edge of global competition. Trump’s suggestion that restricting these programs is a form of national protectionism ignores the global nature of the technology and business landscape, where talent moves freely across borders.

In an increasingly interconnected world, it is unrealistic—and potentially disastrous—for the U.S. to adopt a policy of technological isolation.

Trump’s policies also ignore the broader societal benefits that immigrants bring. The U.S. has a history of offering opportunities to those seeking a better life, fostering a diverse and resilient society. By criminalizing immigration and framing it as a threat, Trump risks alienating entire communities that contribute to the cultural richness and vibrancy of American life.

2. The Economic Fallout of Anti-Immigrant Policies.

Trump’s approach to immigration is not only harmful to American society on moral and cultural levels but also economically short-sighted. Many industries in the U.S. rely heavily on immigrant labor. From agriculture to healthcare, from technology to education, immigrants play a critical role in maintaining the workforce across sectors.

For example, foreign students studying in the U.S. contribute significantly to the economy. According to the Institute of International Education, international students contribute over $40 billion annually to the U.S. economy, primarily through tuition fees, housing, and local spending. Policies like the Trump administration’s ban on international students attending fully online programs during the COVID-19 pandemic (such as the 2020 Student and Exchange Visitor Program restrictions) represent a direct assault on this economic contribution. By making it harder for international students to study in the U.S. or forcing them to leave, these policies harm not only the universities and the cities where these students live but also the broader economy that depends on their presence.

Further, in sectors like healthcare, immigrants make up a significant portion of the workforce, particularly in essential roles like nursing, caregiving, and medical research. In the midst of a global pandemic, the need for a well-supported healthcare system became even more apparent. Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, such as reducing refugee admissions and limiting family reunification programs, directly undermine the U.S. healthcare system’s capacity to respond to crises. In short, the economic and societal costs of these policies would be borne by American taxpayers, workers, and communities in the long run.

3. The Global Talent Pool: Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Stance as a Competitive Liability

One of the most damaging aspects of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies is the long-term effect on the U.S.’s ability to remain competitive in the global marketplace. In a world where nations are constantly vying for access to the best and brightest talent, Trump’s efforts to curtail immigration could severely handicap America’s position as a global leader in technology, research, and development.

The H-1B and L-1 visa programs are critical to ensuring that U.S. tech companies remain at the forefront of innovation. Without access to a global talent pool, these companies will be forced to either offshore jobs to countries that are more open to skilled immigrants or face talent shortages that could stifle growth and competitiveness. Trump’s policies are a direct challenge to the vitality of Silicon Valley, the research labs at top universities, and the burgeoning tech industries in places like Austin, Texas.

Trump’s rhetoric also fails to recognize that many of the world’s most advanced economies—such as Germany, Canada, and Australia—are embracing pro-immigration policies. These nations understand the economic and strategic importance of attracting global talent, which is why they have been making it easier for highly skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and students to come and stay. The U.S. risks falling behind as a global powerhouse if it fails to recognize the value of welcoming those who can contribute to its economy and national security.

4. The Human and Moral Costs

Beyond the economic consequences, there is a significant moral cost to Trump’s policies. The U.S. has long been seen as a beacon of hope for those fleeing violence, poverty, and political repression. By dismantling asylum protections, pursuing mass deportations, and reducing the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the U.S., Trump’s policies contribute to the suffering of the most vulnerable individuals in the world.

The decision to use the military to hunt down immigrants and detain children in internment camps is reminiscent of dark chapters in American history. It echoes the treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and risks undermining the core principles that America is built upon: freedom, justice, and human dignity. The push to end birthright citizenship, another Trump proposal, would target children born to immigrant parents, denying them the rights and protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. This approach could permanently undermine America’s commitment to equality and the rule of law.

Moreover, the rhetoric surrounding immigration has exacerbated divisions within American society, fostering an environment of xenophobia and intolerance. By using inflammatory language that paints immigrants as criminals or parasites, Trump has contributed to a climate of fear and resentment, which only serves to undermine social cohesion.

5. The Failure of “Mass Deportation” Policies

Trump’s promise of mass deportations is not only impractical but also deeply damaging. The logistics of deporting millions of people—many of whom have lived in the U.S. for decades, built families, and contributed to society—are virtually impossible to execute without causing massive disruptions to the economy and communities. The resources required to carry out such an operation would be enormous, potentially costing billions of dollars that could otherwise be spent on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other vital public services.

Furthermore, mass deportations could have a ripple effect throughout the U.S. economy, as businesses across industries—from agriculture to construction to hospitality—rely on the labor of undocumented immigrants. The sudden removal of millions of workers would not only cripple these industries but also exacerbate labor shortages, especially in low-wage jobs that many Americans are unwilling to fill. On this issue, I do think that Trump is pursuing a very dangerous and short-sighted agenda.

While Trump’s anti-immigrant policies may appeal to his political base, they are fundamentally out of step with the needs and realities of the modern world. America’s strength has always been derived from its openness to talent, innovation, and diversity. By turning inward and adopting an exclusionary stance on immigration, Trump risks undermining the very values that have made America a global leader.

Instead of pursuing a divisive and punitive agenda, the U.S. should adopt policies that promote integration, innovation, and compassion.

The future success of America depends on its ability to attract the best and brightest from around the world, not to close its doors to them.

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies are not only misguided—they are dangerous for America’s future.