The Return Of Donald Trump. By Abdu Rafiu

In a victory that stunned the world, the road was clear, paved with gold, on November 5, 2024, for Mr. Donald Trump to ride triumphantly back to the White House. Even though, according to bookmakers, the race was neck and neck, Trump was not quite sure and could be said to be prepared for the worst. But it was the best in his life he got. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his vice-presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, republican leaders and members of Trump family.

Reuters, the age-long, credible and trusted news agency,reported, in part:

“Trump went into Election Day with a 50-50 chance of reclaiming the White House, a remarkable turnaround from January 6, 2021, when many pundits pronounced his political career to be over. That day, a mob of his supporters stormed Congress in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Trump picked up more support from Hispanics, traditional Democratic voters, and among lower-income households that have keenly felt the sting of price rises since the last presidential election in 2020, according to exit polls from Edison.

“Trump won 45% of Hispanic voters nationwide, trailing Harris with 53%, but up 13 percentage points from 2020.

“About 31% of voters said the economy was their top issue, and they voted for Trump by a 79%-to-20% margin, according to exit polls. Some 45% of voters across the country said their family’s financial situation was worse off today than four years ago.

“Republicans won a U.S. Senate majority after flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Neither party appeared to have an edge in the fight for control of the House of Representatives where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.”

What does his return signify and mean to the world?

In the democratic order the world has embraced in which leaders and laws are made by the showing of hands, people are rarely able to go above their level. They will always elect their kind. The leader rises through their ranks. When a seeming exception takes place, it is not because of the vote of the people, it is certain forces that are at work because of his quality and fulfillment on his path. Mr. Trump mirrors the Americans at the moment and the decline in standards into which the world has fallen, and the decline will continue unabated everywhere. The Americans yearn for a strong leader who will take tough decisions on American strength, immigration and the economy, one who will tame the runaway inflation. And Mr. Trump fits into their picture! The sing-song among his supporters is “He will make America great again.” He will restore the foundational values of the American society which he is not known to uphold in his personal life. Major newspapers said in 2016 that he was not fit to be President of the United States. What has changed? He has been charged to court accused of sundry crimes such as sexual assault, instigation of 06 January 2021 attack on Capitol Hill chambers of the Congress and tax issues.

His supporters believe that the end is in sight to their lamentation that God is being taken away from their lives, from homes, and their public as well as their private institutions. They complain that prayers have been banished from their schools. They are attributing soullessness and decline in their values to the “banishment of God.” They are blaming rising crime rate, lack of cohesion and harmony in their family lives on the increasing absence of religious foundation in the upbringing of children and individuals in the American society. For them they say, technology is their “new god.” The Democrats have concentrated more on the material aspects of life. Yesterday Mr. Trump and his campaign train went for thanksgiving worship after what has been described as an awesome victory. And Trump said: “I believe in Jesus Christ, I believe in his words.” His team and admirers said: “God is still in charge of the universe, illuminati’s and Satanists should stop being delusional.” They are aware of his support for the Church’s position on abortion and transgender as well as same-sex issues.

All these outweigh his peccadilloes as far as his followers are concerned. Turning our gaze upwards is fine and good. The nation that takes the Creator out of its life is finished. The aberrations in Trump’s life as in the lives of all of us require efforts, too, to overcome. His supporters, however, seem to forget what Aristotle, reputed to be one of the most influential thinkers of all times, said– that government exists to promote and foster virtue in a way that leads to the good life of its citizens. Trump’s emergence is a manifestation of the Americans’ yearnings on the one hand but also the herald of the trumpets of these times on the other hand by his conduct–which will reverberate through the entire globe. There are those who will see him as a link between the two. With the awakening sweeping through the world, which provides no hiding place for anyone any longer, there are far more fundamental issues deep down the souls of the Americans that have been swept to the fore with the election.

The Americans want their country back from immigrants. They are frightened and irritated by the deluge altering the demography of their land. And they do not care who will put a halt to it for them. Joe Biden’s Administration made significant progress in the area of economy and in engendering a calm and sane America. Fresh jobs are being churned out, thus reducing unemployment queues; the White Americans are less keen on these, so they swayed the polling in the direction of Mr. Trump’s basket! In other words, there is more to the chorus that Mr. Trump will make America great again! All said, however, whether Mr. Trump will make our world livable or not, given the immense powers of America and vengeful nature of Mr. Trump remains to be seen. Welcome, Dear triumphal Mr. Trump.

Vice-President Kamala Harris should thank her stars that she did not win. Her loss she will discover is a blessing in disguise as she may have been spared the battering of her inner being by the weight of State affairs.

Her defeat, if she seizes the moment, will afford her the opportunity to sit back and reflect, predictably, much more deeply on higher goals of life and her journey thus far through this wonderful Creation.