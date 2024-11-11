Mauritius election promises economic relief amid rising costs of living

Mauritius held its parliamentary election on Sunday, November 10, 2024, with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his key opponents pledging to address the rising cost of living impacting the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Polling stations closed at 6 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), and results are expected Monday, according to the country’s electoral commission.

Mauritius, a nation of approximately 1.3 million people, positions itself as a strategic bridge between Africa and Asia, with an economy reliant on its offshore financial services, tourism, and textile sectors. Additionally, the nation benefits from foreign aid, particularly from China. Although the government has projected 6.5% economic growth for this year, down from 7.0% last year, many citizens report not experiencing the economic gains.

Prime Minister Jugnauth’s Alliance Lepep coalition has pledged to address economic challenges by raising minimum wages, increasing pensions, and reducing value-added tax on essential items. The coalition also plans to leverage funds from the UK under an October agreement to cede the Chagos Islands, while maintaining the U.S.-UK Diego Garcia military base.

“The alliance led by the prime minister is selling the economic prosperity card, with promises of more money to different segments of the population,” remarked political analyst Subash Gobine.

The opposition, primarily the Alliance du Changement coalition led by Navin Ramgoolam, has also laid out extensive economic promises, including increasing pensions, introducing free public transportation and internet access, and reducing fuel prices. The opposition’s Linion Reform alliance, led by Nando Bodha and Roshi Bhadain, has proposed a unique leadership structure where they would alternate as prime minister if victorious.

In this election, voters are selecting representatives for 62 parliamentary seats for the next five years from a field of 68 parties and five political alliances.

Music instructor Ivan Mootooveeren, 41, who voted in the capital city of Port Louis, told Reuters he supported the opposition, believing the country needs a new direction. Another voter, David Stafford, 36, commented on the influence of the youth vote, saying that young people are prioritizing economic innovation, job opportunities, and fiscal reform, although he did not disclose his chosen candidate.

