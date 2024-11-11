South Africa: Tyla shines at 2024 MTV EMAs

South African newcomer Tyla made a remarkable impact at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester, England, securing three prestigious awards: Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act, in a show that also saw Taylor Swift as one of the night’s biggest winners.

Performing her viral hit “Water” for the live audience at Manchester’s Co-op Live, Tyla dazzled alongside a troupe of dancers and also debuted her high-energy track “Push 2 Start.” The Truth or Dare singer was nominated in four categories, including Best New Act, and won three, solidifying her status as a rising star on the international music scene.

Taylor Swift, however, led the night, winning awards for Best Artist, Best Live Act, Best US Act, and Best Video.

British singer Rita Ora hosted the ceremony, delivering a heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Ora, who had a close relationship with Payne and collaborated with him on the 2018 hit “For You” from *Fifty Shades Freed*, expressed her sorrow to the audience.

“I want to take a moment to remember someone. Liam Payne was one of the kindest people I knew,” she said, her voice breaking. She continued, “He had the biggest heart, and he left such a mark on this world.”

The evening also honored hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes with the EMA Global Icon Award, presented by British rapper Little Simz. In his acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes reflected on his journey, sharing, “In 34 years of professionally recording, this is my first award from MTV, and it feels incredible.”