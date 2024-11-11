Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal’s campaigning intensifies ahead of early legislative elections

Senegal's campaigning intensifies ahead of early legislative elections
Diomaye-Faye_President-elect-SENEGAL-2024

With Senegal’s snap legislative elections less than a week away, the opposition and ruling party are intensifying efforts to sway voters in the capital, Dakar.

Opposition coalition activists are engaging in extensive door-to-door campaigns throughout the city, while government supporters have launched cultural events to rally backing. Both sides express strong optimism about their chances.

“We’re in a very good frame of mind. We feel that the Senegalese people are beginning to have this awareness, even among those who voted for the party in power during the presidential election,” said Amanekh Seck, an activist with the opposition coalition.

Supporters of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s ruling Pastef party are equally confident. “We believe in our victory for a majority on the evening of 17 November with our head of list in the commune. We are confident that we will win here,” stated Adji Barro.

Faye assumed office in a decisive victory in April, promising to combat corruption and improve citizens’ living standards. However, just six months into his presidency, he dissolved parliament, accusing the opposition-led assembly of obstructing his agenda. This led him to call for new elections, aiming to secure a majority in the legislature that would enable him to fulfill his campaign pledges.

The ruling party faces a major challenge from a coalition backed by influential former presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade. However, recent defections from this coalition to the government have stirred strong reactions. While the opposition condemns these shifts, the ruling party has endorsed them, despite having previously criticized similar moves when Pastef was in opposition.

Political analyst Babacar Diouf noted, “This is where experts get it wrong by trying to analyze current situations by analogy with previous situations.” He added, “Politicians have at one time or another stood up and said we support Pastef. What response could Pastef have made? Could Pastef say – no, no, no, don’t come? It doesn’t make sense.”

On November 17, Senegalese voters will elect 165 lawmakers, though voter turnout is expected to be low.

