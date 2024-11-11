Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ivory Coast begins preparations ahead of 2025 presidential election

Ivory Coast begins preparations ahead of 2025 presidential election

Former Ivorian Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan was officially nominated on Saturday as the presidential candidate for the Popular Ivorian Front (FPI) in the 2025 elections.

During a party congress held in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire’s capital, N’Guessan was re-elected as president of the FPI, receiving 99.34% of the votes cast by approximately 4,500 delegates.

The FPI, founded by former President Laurent Gbagbo, was entrusted to N’Guessan during Gbagbo’s detention at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

N’Guessan previously ran for the presidency in 2015 and 2020, both times losing to the current President, Alassane Ouattara. Following the 2020 election, N’Guessan contested the results and was briefly detained on allegations of attempting to form a “parallel government.”

N’Guessan’s platform includes significant constitutional reforms, such as abolishing the senate and reinstating presidential term limits.

President Ouattara, who won re-election in 2020 amid controversy, has not yet confirmed if he will seek a fourth term.

