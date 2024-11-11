Tinubu urges peace and ceasefire at Arab-Islamic summit

During the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President Bola Tinubu assured Middle Eastern leaders that Nigeria remains committed to supporting global initiatives that foster peace and stability in the Middle East. Tinubu’s remarks came as he addressed the summit, emphasizing Nigeria’s stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and associated groups.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Tinubu urged an end to the long-standing suffering in the region. “The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives,” he said, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and advocating for a two-state solution that upholds security and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict,” Tinubu continued. “It is not enough to issue empty condemnations. The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long. No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives,” he stated, while acknowledging the right of states to self-defense within global legal and moral frameworks.

Tinubu underscored that civilians and their futures must not be dismissed as collateral damage, urging that the crisis requires more than military solutions. He also lauded Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the summit, calling it an essential platform for renewed diplomatic efforts toward lasting peace.

Drawing on Nigeria’s own experiences, Tinubu noted that understanding and respect for diversity are crucial in resolving identity-based conflicts. He recommended open dialogue between warring parties, stating that “honest conversation could foster understanding, leading to peace and stability in the region.”

In addition, President Tinubu proposed the creation of a secretariat to oversee the summit’s resolutions, urging a select group of Heads of Government to secure global support, monitor the implementation of peace initiatives, and report regularly to a joint leadership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

The summit followed heightened tensions in the region, especially after Hamas entered southern Israel in October 2023, leading to over a thousand casualties. In response, the Nigerian government promptly called for a ceasefire, with Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar issuing a statement on October 8, 2023, urging de-escalation.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened the summit with remarks condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, particularly the targeting of civilians and ongoing violations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestinian statehood based on the 1967 borders, emphasizing the Kingdom’s commitment to peace in the region.