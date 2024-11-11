Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria to host first international air show in 2025

Nigeria to host first international air show in 2025
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The Federal Government has unveiled plans for Nigeria’s inaugural international air show, scheduled to take place in Lagos in 2025. This landmark event, which will span three days, is expected in the first quarter of next year, according to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo made the announcement while discussing preparations for the air show, sharing that it will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and will feature leading names from the global aviation sector. In a video shared by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Keyamo emphasized the event’s significance in fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry.

“The Ministry of Aviation will be championing the hosting of a Nigerian International Air Show to be held in Lagos next year, 2025. We expect this to happen in the first quarter of 2025,” Keyamo announced, adding, “It is the first time that an international air show will hold in Nigeria.”

Keyamo noted that the event will serve as a platform for aviation stakeholders to showcase products, exchange insights, and promote new ideas within the industry. He emphasized that the event aims to position Nigeria as a hub for aviation advancements across Africa.

Strategic Focus on African Aviation Policies

The air show will spotlight two major African policies central to the continent’s aviation future. These include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which promotes intra-African trade, and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), an initiative for a unified African airspace to facilitate free movement of goods and services.

“There are two African policies that we also seek to promote by this international air show. One is the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to promote free trade within the African region. And the other is the Single African Air Transport Market (SATAM) within the aviation ecosystem in Africa,” Keyamo explained.

Highlights and Event Features

Miss Bria Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer of Air Show International Nigeria, provided additional details on anticipated highlights, including aircraft displays, live air shows, B2B matchmaking sessions, panel discussions, and an industry awards ceremony. Keyamo mentioned that the exact dates for the air show would be released soon.

The upcoming air show is seen as a significant step in enhancing Nigeria’s role in the global aviation sector and contributing to its long-term growth in the African market.

