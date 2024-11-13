Trump appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to lead Federal efficiency overhaul

In a significant move aimed at reforming government operations, former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, that tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, a private agency dedicated to reducing federal waste and streamlining operations.

This initiative, which operates independently of the federal government, will see Musk and Ramaswamy collaborate closely with the Office of Management and Budget. The team will focus on implementing reforms through an entrepreneurial lens, hoping to bring innovative approaches to longstanding government inefficiencies.

Musk, who has promoted the agency using the nickname “Doge” as a nod to Dogecoin, plans to ensure full transparency by publicly documenting all actions. This includes a unique leaderboard that will showcase areas of inefficient tax dollar spending. On social media, Ramaswamy expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, emphasizing his commitment to making an impactful difference.

Since they are not government employees, Musk and Ramaswamy are not subject to federal disclosure requirements. They aim to complete their work by July 4, 2026—a timeline set to align with Trump’s vision of a “leaner, more efficient government” as a tribute to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Musk, a vocal advocate for significant government spending cuts totaling up to $2 trillion, has sparked varied reactions. Supporters view his involvement as a step toward meaningful change, while critics argue that his companies’ occasional regulatory clashes may influence the reforms he intends to pursue.