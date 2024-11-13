Senegal braces for National Assembly election amid escalating political tensions

Senegalese citizens are set to vote this Sunday, November 16, 2024, in a crucial National Assembly election, the first since President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dissolved the previous Parliament in September. This election marks a significant step in shaping the legislative landscape under Faye’s administration.

As Ousmane Sonko’s Pastef party vies for a parliamentary majority to advance reforms backed by both President Faye and Sonko, pre-election tensions have intensified, with reports of violence and mutual accusations overshadowing the campaign period. Prime Minister Sonko heightened these tensions by calling on his supporters to “avenge” what he described as attacks by followers of his main political opponent, Dakar Mayor Barthélémy Dias. The opposition swiftly condemned Sonko’s remarks, describing them as an “incitement to murder.”

In light of these developments, President Faye recently appealed to all political leaders to exercise restraint, aiming to de-escalate the mounting tensions as Senegal approaches this pivotal election. The situation remains highly charged as the nation prepares for a vote that could reshape its legislative framework.