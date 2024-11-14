Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

EFCC money laundering case: Witnesses deny direct dealings with Former Governor Obiano

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) money laundering case against former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, resumed on November 13 at the Federal High Court 5 in Abuja. The hearing was presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

During the proceedings, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, representing the EFCC, called four witnesses to the stand: three employees from Fidelity Bank and one Bureau de Change operator.

Each witness confirmed handling various deposits and currency exchanges related to the period under investigation but stated they had never conducted any transactions directly with Chief Obiano.

In cross-examination, Obiano’s lead counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, questioned the witnesses individually, asking if they had ever personally met or conducted business with the former governor. All witnesses responded “no,” asserting they had no direct interaction with him.

Additionally, under Ikpeazu’s questioning, the witnesses affirmed that their involvement in the questioned transactions was limited to their legitimate roles as bank employees and a Bureau de Change operator.

Further hearings have been scheduled for February 24, 25, and 26.

TAGGED: , , ,
