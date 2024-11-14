Influential U.S House Republican charged with being drunk at Airport

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, a Republican, Michael McCaul (Texas) has blamed himself for a “poor decision” to mix alcohol and Ambien. The mixture left him drunk at the Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC.

In a statement, he noted that “Two weekends ago, I made a mistake — one for which I take full responsibility,. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be.”

The charge for this action is a “Class 4” misdemeanor under Virginia law. It has a fine of up to $250.

Rep. McCaul is an influential Republican on international affairs and self-describes as a “strong ally” of the incoming President Donald Trump. He won reelection on November 5, 2024, for an 11th term in the United States Congress.