Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action

Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action

Rescue operations at the site of a collapsed building in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, entered their third day on Monday. The tragic incident has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, with uncertainty remaining about the total number of individuals trapped beneath the rubble.

Several local residents have reported losing contact with relatives believed to have been inside the four-story building when it collapsed on Saturday morning. On Monday, some of the victims were laid to rest, with Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa attending the funerals after visiting the disaster site. “Rescue efforts will go on non-stop, day and night, until we are sure the last person is out,” Majaliwa assured.

So far, over 80 people have been rescued from the structure, which housed numerous shops in the bustling Kariakoo area, a hub for traders in the city. The collapse has prompted Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu to order a comprehensive audit of all buildings in the Kariakoo neighborhood. She has also directed police to review the ownership and construction permits for the collapsed building to determine accountability.

The tragedy coincides with Tanzania’s rainy season, a period often associated with building collapses in the region. Experts attribute such incidents to poor construction standards and regulatory lapses, highlighting the urgency for stricter enforcement of building codes to prevent further loss of life.
(AP)

