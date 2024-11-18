Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Global leaders convene in Brazil for G20 Summit

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Global leaders convene in Brazil for G20 Summit

World leaders have gathered in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The summit unfolds amidst significant global challenges, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as political shifts such as Donald Trump’s recent victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Prominent attendees include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Russian President Vladimir Putin is notably absent, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing Russia in his stead.

A major focus of the summit will be President Lula’s initiative to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger, aligning with Brazil’s commitment to addressing social issues. However, the gathering faces potential obstacles in achieving consensus on divisive topics such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza or the controversial proposal for a global tax on the superrich.

Under Lula’s leadership, Brazil is reasserting its traditional nonaligned approach to international diplomacy. The leftist leader has prioritized peace, poverty reduction, and environmental protection on the global stage. Nevertheless, some of his foreign policy decisions, including his position on the Gaza conflict, have provoked criticism, reflecting the complexities of navigating a fragmented international landscape.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action

The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future

Fani-Kayode’s fake outrage about Kemi Badenoch. By Olusola Oni

The Unbroken Spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future. By Jean Okechukwu Pillard

Rethinking the framework of presidential communication. By Tunde Olusunle

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future
Next Article Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action
NEWS

Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future
Fani-Kayode’s fake outrage about Kemi Badenoch. By Olusola Oni
The Unbroken Spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future. By Jean Okechukwu Pillard
Rethinking the framework of presidential communication. By Tunde Olusunle
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?