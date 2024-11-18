Global leaders convene in Brazil for G20 Summit

World leaders have gathered in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The summit unfolds amidst significant global challenges, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as political shifts such as Donald Trump’s recent victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Prominent attendees include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Russian President Vladimir Putin is notably absent, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing Russia in his stead.

A major focus of the summit will be President Lula’s initiative to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger, aligning with Brazil’s commitment to addressing social issues. However, the gathering faces potential obstacles in achieving consensus on divisive topics such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza or the controversial proposal for a global tax on the superrich.

Under Lula’s leadership, Brazil is reasserting its traditional nonaligned approach to international diplomacy. The leftist leader has prioritized peace, poverty reduction, and environmental protection on the global stage. Nevertheless, some of his foreign policy decisions, including his position on the Gaza conflict, have provoked criticism, reflecting the complexities of navigating a fragmented international landscape.