Brazil hands over G20 Presidency to South Africa

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally concluded the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday, handing over the presidency to South Africa, marking a pivotal transition for the global economic forum.

“After the South African presidency, all the G20 countries will have exercised leadership of the group at least once. It will be a good time to evaluate the role we have played so far and how we should act from now on,” Lula da Silva stated during the closing session.

The summit brought together leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, who engaged in discussions aimed at addressing pressing global issues. On Monday evening, the group issued a joint declaration tackling a range of concerns, though the document was criticized for its generalities and lack of concrete measures.

The declaration called for a global pact to combat hunger, increased humanitarian aid for Gaza, and an end to the war in Ukraine. It also proposed a future global tax on billionaires and reforms to expand the United Nations Security Council beyond its five permanent members.

Despite these efforts, the statement did not achieve unanimous approval. Argentina raised objections to certain language in the drafts and ultimately withheld full endorsement of the document.

As the summit opened, analysts expressed skepticism about Lula’s ability to navigate heightened geopolitical tensions, including ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as uncertainties stemming from the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

Although the gathering formally concludes on Wednesday, Lula da Silva’s handover to South Africa symbolizes a significant moment for the G20, setting the stage for future evaluations of the group’s direction and effectiveness.

