Haitians flee gang violence as political instability deepens

Residents of Solino, a neighborhood in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating gang violence. Seeking refuge, many have moved to the neighboring Bourbon area, where they have begun constructing makeshift shelters using basic tools such as hammers, sticks, and machetes.

These displaced residents are part of thousands uprooted by gang activities that have engulfed much of the capital. The latest surge in violence erupted last Thursday, as gangs clashed with police in Solino—one of the few areas in Port-au-Prince that had not been fully overrun by criminal groups.

Families fled in panic, carrying mattresses, furniture, and other belongings by any means available. The firefight pitted the police against Viv Ansanm, a powerful gang coalition vying for control of the area.

“Haiti must hold elections to elect a new government. I can’t lie to you, I have no idea how the government will be able to organize the elections because violence is dominating everything. And the government doesn’t seem to have the will to solve the problem of insecurity,” said Claudy Deausou, a displaced resident from Solino.

The violence comes amid a backdrop of political instability. On Sunday, Haiti’s transitional council, tasked with restoring democratic order, dismissed the interim prime minister, further exacerbating tensions. Political infighting has created a vacuum that gangs, including Viv Ansanm, are exploiting to expand their influence.

Haiti has not held elections since 2016, with rampant gang violence and instability stalling democratic processes. As the nation grapples with increasing turmoil, displaced residents like those from Solino face an uncertain future, their lives disrupted by a relentless cycle of violence and political paralysis.