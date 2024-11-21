Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Haitians flee gang violence as political instability deepens

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Haitians flee gang violence as political instability deepens

Residents of Solino, a neighborhood in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating gang violence. Seeking refuge, many have moved to the neighboring Bourbon area, where they have begun constructing makeshift shelters using basic tools such as hammers, sticks, and machetes.

These displaced residents are part of thousands uprooted by gang activities that have engulfed much of the capital. The latest surge in violence erupted last Thursday, as gangs clashed with police in Solino—one of the few areas in Port-au-Prince that had not been fully overrun by criminal groups.

Families fled in panic, carrying mattresses, furniture, and other belongings by any means available. The firefight pitted the police against Viv Ansanm, a powerful gang coalition vying for control of the area.

“Haiti must hold elections to elect a new government. I can’t lie to you, I have no idea how the government will be able to organize the elections because violence is dominating everything. And the government doesn’t seem to have the will to solve the problem of insecurity,” said Claudy Deausou, a displaced resident from Solino.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The violence comes amid a backdrop of political instability. On Sunday, Haiti’s transitional council, tasked with restoring democratic order, dismissed the interim prime minister, further exacerbating tensions. Political infighting has created a vacuum that gangs, including Viv Ansanm, are exploiting to expand their influence.

Haiti has not held elections since 2016, with rampant gang violence and instability stalling democratic processes. As the nation grapples with increasing turmoil, displaced residents like those from Solino face an uncertain future, their lives disrupted by a relentless cycle of violence and political paralysis.

You Might Also Like

Mali Junta appoints Abdoulaye Maiga as Prime Minister amid rising tensions

Kenya probes alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye

Brazil hands over G20 Presidency to South Africa

Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa

EU pledges €91 million to boost Cameroon’s infrastructure

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Brazil hands over G20 Presidency to South Africa Brazil hands over G20 Presidency to South Africa
Next Article Congo opposition leaders call for protests over proposed constitutional changes Congo opposition leaders call for protests over proposed constitutional changes
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Mali Junta appoints Abdoulaye Maiga as Prime Minister amid rising tensions
NEWS

Mali Junta appoints Abdoulaye Maiga as Prime Minister amid rising tensions

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kenya probes alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye
Congo opposition leaders call for protests over proposed constitutional changes
Brazil hands over G20 Presidency to South Africa
Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?