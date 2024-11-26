About 10 children killed in Mozambique election protests

Mozambican security forces have been accused of killing at least 10 children and injuring dozens of others while suppressing weeks of protests following a contentious presidential election, Human Rights Watch reported on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The rights organization also alleged that hundreds of minors have been detained, some for days, in violation of international law, since the election results were announced a month ago.

The southern African nation has been engulfed in unrest since the ruling party’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner of the October 9 election, despite opposition claims of widespread fraud and criticism from international observers, including a delegation from the European Union.

Authorities in Mozambique have not disclosed the number of casualties or arrests linked to the protests but stated that some demonstrations turned violent, necessitating intervention by security forces.

Chapo was announced as the victor on October 24, ensuring that the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) continues its uninterrupted five-decade rule since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975. Chapo is set to succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has reached the constitutional two-term limit.

Frelimo, a leftist political party, has faced recurring accusations of electoral fraud to maintain its hold on power. While protests followed last year’s local elections, the current demonstrations represent the most significant challenge to Frelimo’s dominance in recent history.

Tensions escalated after two senior opposition figures were fatally shot in an ambush on October 18, a killing their party described as a political assassination. The protests, which have spread across the capital Maputo and other major cities, were further fueled by social media calls for action from Venancio Mondlane, an independent presidential candidate who lost to Chapo.

Mondlane, citing fears for his safety, has left the country after his lawyer was one of the two opposition members killed in the ambush. The victims’ vehicle was riddled with bullets on a Maputo street, but no arrests have been made.

International rights organizations estimate that at least 30 people have been killed during the unrest, with security forces allegedly using live ammunition against protesters. Mozambican rights groups put the death toll closer to 50. Meanwhile, the Mozambique Bar Association has reported securing the release of over 2,700 detainees, many of whom are teenagers.

The ongoing unrest has disrupted daily life, forcing the closure of schools and businesses and prompting many residents to remain indoors. The army has been deployed to restore order as tensions persist.