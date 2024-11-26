Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Moana 2’ makes waves at world premiere in London

Moana 2’ makes waves at world premiere in London

The stars of Moana 2 braved rainy and windy conditions in London on Sunday, November 24, 2024, for the world premiere of the highly anticipated animated sequel.

Auli’i Cravalho reprises her role as the voice of Moana, while Dwayne Johnson returns as the voice of Maui.

“Moana is a character that has been intertwined with my life for such a long time,” Cravalho said. “I was 14 when I was cast, and that experience was such a defining part of my childhood. Now, at 24, returning to this role, I feel much more present and deeply aware of Moana’s impact. I’ve brought a balance of childlike enthusiasm and a mature perspective to this project, which I think creates the best of both worlds.”

The first Moana film was celebrated for its groundbreaking representation of Pacific Islander culture, and the premiere of the sequel honored that heritage in a similarly heartfelt manner.

Set three years after the events of the original, Moana 2 follows Moana as she embarks on another daring adventure across the Pacific. This time, she is accompanied by a crew, a new canoe, and new responsibilities—including her younger sister Simea, voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda.

Joining Moana on her journey is a diverse wayfinding crew, including Loto (Rose Matafeo), an innovative engineer; Kele (David Fane), a grumpy farmer; and Moni (Hualālai Chung), a historian and storyteller.

The excitement for Moana 2 has been building for months. When the teaser trailer debuted in May, it garnered an unprecedented 178 million views within 24 hours—outperforming teasers for Inside Out 2, Frozen 2, and any other Disney animated film to date. Industry analysts are already predicting it to be one of the season’s biggest blockbusters.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 sets sail in theaters worldwide on November 27.

TAGGED:
