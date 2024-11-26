Four bodies retrieve from capsized tourist boat off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

Four bodies were recovered on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, after a tourist boat capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, according to a statement from the Red Sea Governorate. Rescue teams continue to search for nine missing individuals.

Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi reported that three survivors—a Belgian couple and an Egyptian national—were found alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 31.

The vessel, named Sea Story, capsized on Monday near the Sataya Reef during a multi-day diving trip. It was carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members when it encountered high waves and sank within five to seven minutes.

Twenty-eight people were rescued with minor injuries and are currently staying in a hotel in Marsa Alam. Local authorities are working with the respective embassies to facilitate assistance and issue necessary documentation for the survivors.

Governor Hanafi confirmed that the Sea Story had passed its most recent safety inspection in March, with no reported technical issues. The 34-meter-long vessel, owned by an Egyptian national, had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority.

The accident occurred amid rough weather conditions. On Sunday, the Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority reported wave heights of 3 to 4 meters (10 to 13 feet) and wind speeds of 34 knots in the area, prompting the closure of maritime traffic.

The Sea Story is the second vessel to sink in the area this year. A similar incident in June caused significant damage to another boat due to rough seas, although no casualties were reported.

The Red Sea is renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and marine biodiversity, making it a key destination for Egypt’s tourism industry, which remains a cornerstone of the national economy.