Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu commenced a two-day state visit to France on Thursday, November 28, 2024, marking a significant step in fostering economic cooperation between the two nations. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Tinubu at the historic Invalides memorial complex, emphasizing the importance of the first official state visit by a Nigerian leader in over two decades.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries echoing through the iconic Paris landmark, symbolizing the intent to deepen relations between France and Africa’s most populous nation.

Macron, who has pursued a “renewal” in France-Africa relations since his 2017 election, views the visit as an opportunity to bolster ties with Nigeria, especially as France seeks to regain influence in English-speaking Africa amidst setbacks in former French colonies.

“This visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the already dynamic relationship between France and Nigeria,” the French presidency stated.

Nigeria’s Challenges and Opportunities

Nigeria, the continent’s leading oil producer and home to the renowned Nollywood film industry, continues to grapple with challenges such as insecurity and corruption. These issues have left over 129 million Nigerians—more than half the population—living below the poverty line.

The visit comes as Nigeria battles soaring inflation and rising food prices. Tinubu’s administration aims to attract economic investments in sectors including agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition, according to a statement from his office.

In addition, Tinubu and Macron plan to address shared priorities such as finance, solid minerals, trade, investment, and communications.

France’s Strategic Shift

Macron’s engagement with English-speaking African countries underscores France’s pivot away from its traditional focus on francophone nations, especially after a series of coups since 2020 weakened its ties in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Military juntas in these countries severed ties with France and sought partnerships with Russia instead.

“Nigeria represents a significant market for France, unburdened by colonial history,” said Togolese economist Kako Nubukpo. France was Nigeria’s top trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, followed by South Africa, according to French customs authorities.

Despite competition from China, India, and Turkey, France retains considerable influence in Africa. This influence, particularly in English-speaking nations, is bolstered by urbanization and a growing middle class that sees French investment as a pathway to economic growth.

Promising Prospects

With a population exceeding 220 million, Nigeria offers a lucrative market for investment despite persistent security challenges. Northern Nigeria remains a hotspot for jihadist activity, including attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP), as well as criminal gangs.

A diplomatic source noted that the visit symbolizes France’s strategy in anglophone Africa, adding that Nigeria seeks “a partnership of equals, not lectures,” particularly on issues like human rights.

Looking ahead, France plans to expand its outreach to other African nations, with the 2026 Africa-France Summit expected to foster partnerships in countries such as Kenya and Zambia.

The Tinubu-Macron meeting underscores the evolving dynamics of Nigeria-France relations, focusing on mutual respect and shared economic aspirations.

(AFP)