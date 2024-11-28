Senate engages in heated debate over Tinubu’s tax reform bill

The Nigerian Senate experienced a contentious session on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as debate over the proposed Tax Reform Bill led to heated exchanges among lawmakers, disrupting proceedings.

The controversy began when the bill, not listed on the day’s Order Paper, was introduced for debate, drawing sharp criticism from some senators who viewed the move as a breach of legislative protocol.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), presiding over the session, encountered resistance after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) invoked Order 12(1) of the Senate Standing Rules. Bamidele proposed inviting key experts, including the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Tanimu Yakubu, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, to provide insights on the bill.

After the Senate considered and passed two other bills for a second reading, Bamidele formally moved the motion, which was seconded by Barau. Subsequently, the Deputy Senate President instructed the Sergeant-at-Arms to admit the invited experts into the Chamber.

This decision met fierce opposition from Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who accused the Senate leadership of violating its standing orders.

“This is a very important matter. We must follow established procedures. If this issue is to be addressed today, there must be a supplementary Order Paper to reflect it. Nigerians are watching, and this issue cannot be rushed,” Ndume asserted.

He continued, “Mr. President, you may have your way, but I will have my say. Tax reform is a sensitive issue that deeply affects our people. We must fulfill our oath to represent the interests of Nigerians.”

In defense of the decision, Barau dismissed Ndume’s objections, stating, “The Chamber has no time for rhetoric. We are here for facts.”

Barau’s remark escalated tensions, prompting Ndume to respond, “Is it because you are sitting there that you dismiss a senator’s contributions as rhetoric? You can rule me out of order, but I will speak for Nigerians.”

Despite Ndume’s objections, he was eventually ruled out of order, and the invited experts were permitted to address the Chamber on the Tax Reform Bill.

The bill, introduced by President Bola Tinubu, seeks to overhaul Nigeria’s tax framework. It is presented as essential for national economic stability but has faced significant resistance from various stakeholders, including state governors and the National Economic Council, over concerns about its potential impact.

The session underscored the contentious nature of the bill and revealed deep divisions within the Senate regarding its deliberation and procedural handling.