Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Senate engages in heated debate over Tinubu’s tax reform bill

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Senate engages in heated debate over Tinubu's tax reform bill

The Nigerian Senate experienced a contentious session on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as debate over the proposed Tax Reform Bill led to heated exchanges among lawmakers, disrupting proceedings.

The controversy began when the bill, not listed on the day’s Order Paper, was introduced for debate, drawing sharp criticism from some senators who viewed the move as a breach of legislative protocol.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), presiding over the session, encountered resistance after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) invoked Order 12(1) of the Senate Standing Rules. Bamidele proposed inviting key experts, including the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Tanimu Yakubu, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, to provide insights on the bill.

After the Senate considered and passed two other bills for a second reading, Bamidele formally moved the motion, which was seconded by Barau. Subsequently, the Deputy Senate President instructed the Sergeant-at-Arms to admit the invited experts into the Chamber.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

This decision met fierce opposition from Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who accused the Senate leadership of violating its standing orders.

“This is a very important matter. We must follow established procedures. If this issue is to be addressed today, there must be a supplementary Order Paper to reflect it. Nigerians are watching, and this issue cannot be rushed,” Ndume asserted.

He continued, “Mr. President, you may have your way, but I will have my say. Tax reform is a sensitive issue that deeply affects our people. We must fulfill our oath to represent the interests of Nigerians.”

In defense of the decision, Barau dismissed Ndume’s objections, stating, “The Chamber has no time for rhetoric. We are here for facts.”

Barau’s remark escalated tensions, prompting Ndume to respond, “Is it because you are sitting there that you dismiss a senator’s contributions as rhetoric? You can rule me out of order, but I will speak for Nigerians.”

Despite Ndume’s objections, he was eventually ruled out of order, and the invited experts were permitted to address the Chamber on the Tax Reform Bill.

The bill, introduced by President Bola Tinubu, seeks to overhaul Nigeria’s tax framework. It is presented as essential for national economic stability but has faced significant resistance from various stakeholders, including state governors and the National Economic Council, over concerns about its potential impact.

The session underscored the contentious nature of the bill and revealed deep divisions within the Senate regarding its deliberation and procedural handling.

You Might Also Like

Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties

Central African Republic: Ten killed near diamond mining hub in an ambush

Niger State proposes N1.2 trillion budget for 2025

Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment

South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Central African Republic: Ten killed near diamond mining hub in an ambush Central African Republic: Ten killed near diamond mining hub in an ambush
Next Article Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties
POLITICS

Tinubu’s Paris Visit Aims to Strengthen Nigeria-France Economic Ties

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Central African Republic: Ten killed near diamond mining hub in an ambush
Niger State proposes N1.2 trillion budget for 2025
Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment
South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?